Russian Stock Indices Close Up Backed by Oil Prices, Investors' Optimism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up on Tuesday supported by rising oil prices and positive sentiment of investors.

MOEX index rose by 0.84 percent to 2,825.71 points, while dollar-denominated RTS Dollar index closed up 1.

93 percent at 1,259.72 points.

As of 15.54 GMT, September futures for Brent crude were trading up 2.8 percent at $44.5 per barrel, European indices were up 0.11-9.2 percent, main US stock indices were rising 0.46-1.12 percent.