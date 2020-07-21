UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Close Up Backed By Oil Prices, Investors' Optimism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russian Stock Indices Close Up Backed by Oil Prices, Investors' Optimism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up on Tuesday supported by rising oil prices and positive sentiment of investors.

MOEX index rose by 0.84 percent to 2,825.71 points, while dollar-denominated RTS Dollar index closed up 1.

93 percent at 1,259.72 points.

As of 15.54 GMT, September futures for Brent crude were trading up 2.8 percent at $44.5 per barrel, European indices were up 0.11-9.2 percent, main US stock indices were rising 0.46-1.12 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Oil Russian Trading System Stock Exchange September

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

8 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

15 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

30 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

30 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

45 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for development of remote, backw ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.