Russian Stock Indices Close Up on External Optimism

Russian stock indices resumed growth on Monday amid return of demand for risky assets in the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian stock indices resumed growth on Monday amid return of demand for risky assets in the world.

MOEX index closed up 0.56 percent at 2,750.24 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index increased by 2.

28 percent to 1,247.61 points.

As of 16.47 GMT, US Dollar weakened in the evening by 85 kopecks to 69.29 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, explains stronger growth of RTS index.

Major Western European stock indices closed up 1.5 percent.