Russian Stock Indices Close Up On External Optimism
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:49 PM
Russian stock indices resumed growth on Monday amid return of demand for risky assets in the world
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian stock indices resumed growth on Monday amid return of demand for risky assets in the world.
MOEX index closed up 0.56 percent at 2,750.24 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index increased by 2.
28 percent to 1,247.61 points.
As of 16.47 GMT, US Dollar weakened in the evening by 85 kopecks to 69.29 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, explains stronger growth of RTS index.
Major Western European stock indices closed up 1.5 percent.