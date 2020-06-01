UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Close Up On External Optimism

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Russian Stock Indices Close Up on External Optimism

Russian stock indices resumed growth on Monday amid return of demand for risky assets in the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian stock indices resumed growth on Monday amid return of demand for risky assets in the world.

MOEX index closed up 0.56 percent at 2,750.24 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index increased by 2.

28 percent to 1,247.61 points.

As of 16.47 GMT, US Dollar weakened in the evening by 85 kopecks to 69.29 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, explains stronger growth of RTS index.

Major Western European stock indices closed up 1.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Russian Trading System Stock Exchange

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner asks traders to cooperate with ..

2 minutes ago

Indian political and military leaders are war crim ..

2 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Dead in Shooting Incident at North D ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.