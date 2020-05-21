Russian Stock Indices Correct Down 1.6-1.9% After Four Days of Growth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian stock indices fell 1.6-1.9 percent within correction after four days of growth.

MOEX index closed down 1.88 percent at 2,718.67 points, while dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 1.57 percent to 1,206.28 points.

However, in early trade, MOEX rose to 2,794.6 points, highest since March 5, while RTS surged to 1,243.27 points, highest since March 6.