Russian Stock Indices Edge Down, Tracking Oil Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian stock indices lost all daily gains and closed slightly down, tracking decline in oil prices.

MOEX index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,740.1 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.

39 percent to 1,237.93 points.

As of 15.56 GMT, US Dollar was trading up 16 kopecks to 69.78 rubles, the euro was down 16 kopecks to 78.27 rubles.

August futures for Brent crude were trading down 0.9 percent at $40.6 per barrel.