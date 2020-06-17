UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Edge Down, Tracking Oil Market

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Russian Stock Indices Edge Down, Tracking Oil Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian stock indices lost all daily gains and closed slightly down, tracking decline in oil prices.

MOEX index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,740.1 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.

39 percent to 1,237.93 points.

As of 15.56 GMT, US Dollar was trading up 16 kopecks to 69.78 rubles, the euro was down 16 kopecks to 78.27 rubles.

August futures for Brent crude were trading down 0.9 percent at $40.6 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Oil Euro Russian Trading System Stock Exchange All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

6 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

6 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

1 hour ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.