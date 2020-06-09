Russian Stock Indices Edge Up 0.1-0.2%, Retreat From Daily Highs As Oil Prices Fall
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:41 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 0.1-0.2 percent on Monday, losing part of daily growth amid falling oil market and a general decrease in risk appetite on global markets.
MOEX index closed up 0.
13 percent at 2,796.30 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.23 percent to 1,288.71 points. The indices earlier touched daily highs at 2,825.31 and 1,306.27 points, respectively.
As of 16.22 GMT, Brent crude futures are trading down 3.05 percent at $41.01 per barrel.