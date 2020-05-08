Russian Stock Indices Edge Up as Oil, Ruble Strengthen

The Russian stock market slightly grew on Thursday, backed by strong growth of oil prices and the Russian ruble, according to the Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Russian stock market slightly grew on Thursday, backed by strong growth of oil prices and the Russian ruble, according to the Moscow Exchange.

MOEX index closed up 0.07 percent at 2,634 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.

35 percent to 1,126.48 points.

As of 16.02, Brent crude futures for July delivery were trading up 2.46 percent at $30.45 per barrel. As of 15.47 GMT, US Dollar was trading down 96 kopecks at 73.62 rubles.