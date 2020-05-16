Russian Stock Indices Edge Up on Friday Amid Growing Oil Prices, But End Week in Red

Russian stock indices grew 0.1-0.4 percent on Friday amid rising oil prices, but declined over the week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian stock indices grew 0.1-0.4 percent on Friday amid rising oil prices, but declined over the week.

MOEX index closed up 0.14 percent at 2,593.91 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index grew 0.41 percent to 1,107.49 points.

Over the week, MOEX index decreased by 1.8 percent, RTS lost 2.5 percent.

As of 16.40 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading up 3.44 percent at $32.2 per barrel.