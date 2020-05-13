UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Edge Up Slightly Amid Uncertain External Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:07 AM

The Russian stock market edged slightly up on Tuesday after long weekend amid uncertain environment on global markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Russian stock market edged slightly up on Tuesday after long weekend amid uncertain environment on global markets.

MOEX index closed up 0.02 percent at 2,642.04 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.08 percent to 1,137.28 points.

As of 16.11 GMT, Brent oil futures are trading up 1.92 percent at $30.2 per barrel. Major Western stock indices fluctuate without a single trend within 1-percent range.

