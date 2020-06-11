UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices End Short Week In Red Amid Fall Of Oil Prices, Western Markets

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed down 1.5-3.1 percent on Thursday and ended short week in red amid collapse in the oil market and global stock exchanges.

MOEX index closed down 1.49 percent to 2,743.80 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 3.09 percent to 1,238.

11 points.

MOEX ended week down 1.75 percent, RTS slumped 3.71 percent.

As of 16.30 GMT, the price of August futures for Brent crude were trading down 8.65 percent at $38.12 per barrel; July futures for WTI crude were down 9.92 percent to $35.67 per barrel.

Western stock indices were falling 4-4.7 percent.

