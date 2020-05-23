Russian Stock Indices Fall On Friday, But End Week In Green
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:45 AM
Russian stock indices lost 0.3-1.5 percent on Friday, but grew over the week
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russian stock indices lost 0.3-1.5 percent on Friday, but grew over the week.
MOEX index closed down 0.34 percent at 2,709.38 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.48 percent to 1,188.47 points.
Over the week, MOEX index rose by 4.45 percent, RTS surged 7.31 percent.
As of 16.37 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading down 2.94 percent at $35 per barrel.