Russian Stock Indices Plunge 2.3-3.4% Amid Norilsk Nickel Shares Collapse After Fuel Spill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia stock indices fell by 2.3-3.4 percent after three consecutive days of growth amid collapse of Norilsk Nickel shares by more than 8 percent.

MOEX index closed down 2.29 percent at 2,766.

26 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index plunged 3.42 percent to 1,257.31 points.

Shares of Norilsk Nickel closed down 8.4 percent, falling to a new low from April 23 after a major 21,000-tonne fuel spill at a thermal power plant in Norilsk of its generation company NTEC.