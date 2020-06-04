UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Plunge 2.3-3.4% Amid Norilsk Nickel Shares Collapse After Fuel Spill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:12 PM

Russian Stock Indices Plunge 2.3-3.4% Amid Norilsk Nickel Shares Collapse After Fuel Spill

Russia stock indices fell by 2.3-3.4 percent after three consecutive days of growth amid collapse of Norilsk Nickel shares by more than 8 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia stock indices fell by 2.3-3.4 percent after three consecutive days of growth amid collapse of Norilsk Nickel shares by more than 8 percent.

MOEX index closed down 2.29 percent at 2,766.

26 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index plunged 3.42 percent to 1,257.31 points.

Shares of Norilsk Nickel closed down 8.4 percent, falling to a new low from April 23 after a major 21,000-tonne fuel spill at a thermal power plant in Norilsk of its generation company NTEC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Norilsk Russian Trading System Stock Exchange April From

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

17 seconds ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

15 minutes ago

'My mission is provision of clean drinking water t ..

3 minutes ago

Virginia Governor Says He Ordered Statue of Confed ..

3 minutes ago

PMD forecast slightly above normal monsoon rainfal ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy to celebrate 'World Environment Day' ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.