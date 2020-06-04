- Home
- Business
- News
- Russian Stock Indices Plunge 2.3-3.4% Amid Norilsk Nickel Shares Collapse After Fuel Spill
Russian Stock Indices Plunge 2.3-3.4% Amid Norilsk Nickel Shares Collapse After Fuel Spill
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:12 PM
Russia stock indices fell by 2.3-3.4 percent after three consecutive days of growth amid collapse of Norilsk Nickel shares by more than 8 percent
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia stock indices fell by 2.3-3.4 percent after three consecutive days of growth amid collapse of Norilsk Nickel shares by more than 8 percent.
MOEX index closed down 2.29 percent at 2,766.
26 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index plunged 3.42 percent to 1,257.31 points.
Shares of Norilsk Nickel closed down 8.4 percent, falling to a new low from April 23 after a major 21,000-tonne fuel spill at a thermal power plant in Norilsk of its generation company NTEC.