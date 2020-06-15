Russian Stock Indices Rebound From Multi-Week Lows, But Close Down 4th Day in Row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian stock indices fell for the fourth day in a row amid generally "bearish" sentiment, but managed to move away from multi-week lows reached earlier in the day.

MOEX index closed down 0.9 percent to 2,719.06 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.

33 percent to 1,221.6 points.

Earlier in the day, MOEX fell to 2,670.41 points, RTS was down to 1,196.47 points.

As of 15.54 GMT, US Dollar decreased by 5 kopecks to 70.15 rubles, the euro was falling by 18 kopecks to 79.02 rubles. August futures for Brent crude were growing by 0.1 percent to $38.77 per barrel.