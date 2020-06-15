UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Rebound From Multi-Week Lows, But Close Down 4th Day In Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Russian Stock Indices Rebound From Multi-Week Lows, But Close Down 4th Day in Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian stock indices fell for the fourth day in a row amid generally "bearish" sentiment, but managed to move away from multi-week lows reached earlier in the day.

MOEX index closed down 0.9 percent to 2,719.06 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.

33 percent to 1,221.6 points.

Earlier in the day, MOEX fell to 2,670.41 points, RTS was down to 1,196.47 points.

As of 15.54 GMT, US Dollar decreased by 5 kopecks to 70.15 rubles, the euro was falling by 18 kopecks to 79.02 rubles. August futures for Brent crude were growing by 0.1 percent to $38.77 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Euro Russian Trading System Stock Exchange August From

Recent Stories

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

19 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

37 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

1 hour ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.