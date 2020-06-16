Russian Stock Indices Return to Growth Amid External Optimism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian stock closed up first time in last five sessions amid external optimism coming from oil and Western stock markets.

MOEX index closed up 1.08 percent at 2,748.3 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index grew by 1.73 percent to 1,242.

72 points.

As of 15.52 GMT, US Dollar was trading up 12 kopecks at 69.7 rubles, the euro fell by 24 kopecks to 78.48 rubles.

August futures for Brent crude were trading up 0.91 percent at $40.08 per barrel.

European indices closed up 2.84-3.27 percent, US indices were growing 1.78-2.07 percent.