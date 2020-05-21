Russian Stock Indices Surge 2.2-4.1% Amid Oil Market Rally

Russian stock indices closed up 2.2-4.1% on Wednesday, growing for the fourth day in a row amid rising oil prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 2.2-4.1% on Wednesday, growing for the fourth day in a row amid rising oil prices.

MOEX index closed up 2.18 percent at 2,770.79 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index grew by 4.

10 percent to 1,225.47 points.

During the trading, both indices updated their highs since March 6 2,771.27 points for MOEX and 1,225.47 points for RTS.

As of 16.26 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading up 2.14 percent at $35.39 per barrel.