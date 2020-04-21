Russian Stock Market Closes Down 2nd Consecutive Day Amid Oil Prices Slump

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:19 PM

The Russian stock market slightly rebounded from three-week lows, but closed down for the second day in a row on Tuesday amid oil prices collapse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Russian stock market slightly rebounded from three-week lows, but closed down for the second day in a row on Tuesday amid oil prices collapse.

MOEX index closed down 1.5 percent at 2,488.02 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 5.26 percent to 1,012.

15 points.

Earlier in the day, MOEX fell to 2,431.98 points, lowest since March 30, while RTS slumped to 991.49 points, lowest since April 2.

As of 16.03 GMT, Brent oil futures for June delivery were trading down 23.82 percent at $19.48 per barrel, while June futures for WTI crude slumped 35.73 percent to $13.13 per barrel.

