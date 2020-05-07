UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Market Closes Down Amid Falling Oil Prices

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian stock indices fell 0.8 to 1.9 percent on Wednesday amid falling global oil prices.

According to the Moscow Exchange data, MOEX index fell by 0.81 percent to 2,632.10 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.92 percent to 1,111.43 points.

As of 16.11 GMT, Brent crude futures for June delivery were trading down 6.52 percent at $28.95 per barrel after a 30-percent rally in the early days of May.

