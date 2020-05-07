Russian Stock Market Closes Down Amid Falling Oil Prices

Russian stock indices fell 0.8 to 1.9 percent on Wednesday amid falling global oil prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian stock indices fell 0.8 to 1.9 percent on Wednesday amid falling global oil prices.

According to the Moscow Exchange data, MOEX index fell by 0.81 percent to 2,632.10 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.92 percent to 1,111.43 points.

As of 16.11 GMT, Brent crude futures for June delivery were trading down 6.52 percent at $28.95 per barrel after a 30-percent rally in the early days of May.