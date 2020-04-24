Russian Stock Market Closes Down on Friday After 2 Days of Growth, But Ends Week in Green

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian stock market indices fell on Friday by 1.4-1.7 percent after two days of growth, but ended the week up, according to the Moscow Exchange.

According to the Moscow Exchange, MOEX index rose by 1.07 percent over the past week, while dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.24 percent.

On Friday, MOEX fell by 1.44 percent to 2,562.03 points, while RTS was down 1.67 percent to 1,081.32 points.