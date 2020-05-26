UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Market Closes Mixed: MOEX Index Down 0.14%, RTS Up 0.95%

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Russian stock market closed mixed on Tuesday amid ruble strengthening.

MOEX indexclosed down 0.14 percent at 2,754.04 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.95 percent to 1,224.99 points.

US Dollar was down 83 kopecks to 70.82 rubles in the evening.

Major Western stock indices are rising around 2.3 percent.

