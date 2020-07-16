Russian Stock Market Closes Up Despite Falling Oil Prices, Global Indices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian stock market indices close up on Thursday even despite cheaper oil and falling global stock indices.

MOEX index closed up 0.44 percent at 2,760.01 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.05 percent to 1,219.93 points.

As of 16.35 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading down 0.87 percent at $43.41 per barrel. Stock indices in Western Europe were down 0.5-0.6 percent, US indices lose 0.5-1.4 percent.