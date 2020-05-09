UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Market Edges Up On Friday Amid Growth Of Oil Prices, Western Markets

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:26 AM

Russian stock indices edged up on Friday, supported by growth of oil market and Western stock indices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian stock indices edged up on Friday, supported by growth of oil market and Western stock indices.

On Friday, MOEX index closed up 0.29 percent at 2,641.55 points, while dollar-denominated RTS grew 0.

88 percent to 1,136.34 points.

Over the past week, MOEX index fell by 0.34 percent, while RTS was up 1.01 percent.

Brent crude oil futures for June delivery were trading up 2.68 percent to $30.25 per barrel, as of 16.55 GMT. Western stock indices rise 1.1-1.6 percent.

