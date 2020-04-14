UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Market Ends Thursday In Green Despite Brent Oil Fall Under $30 Per Barrel

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:13 PM

Russian Stock Market Ends Thursday in Green Despite Brent Oil Fall Under $30 Per Barrel

The Russian stock market managed to grow slightly on Tuesday, even despite the fall of Brent crude futures below $30 per barrel, according to Moscow Exchange's trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Russian stock market managed to grow slightly on Tuesday, even despite the fall of Brent crude futures below $30 per barrel, according to Moscow Exchange's trading data.

MOEX index closed up 0.11 percent at 2,631.83 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.

73 percent to 1,133.23 points.

By 15.59 GMT, the US Dollar on Moscow Exchange was down 46 kopecks to 73.15 rubles, the euro fell by 9 kopecks to 80.24 rubles.

June futures for Brent crude earlier touched $29.80 per barrel, lowest in more than a week, as traders doubt that OPEC+ efforts to reduce oil production will be enough to balance the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Oil Euro Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Market

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

46 minutes ago

Minister directs to close OPD services due to coro ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 1,030 hotel rooms allocated for frontline m ..

46 minutes ago

Unrest fears rise as Nigeria's Lagos extends lockd ..

3 minutes ago

Kudlow Says He Supports Completely US Government T ..

3 minutes ago

Woman among seven drug dealers arrested in Peshawa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.