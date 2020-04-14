Russian Stock Market Ends Thursday in Green Despite Brent Oil Fall Under $30 Per Barrel

The Russian stock market managed to grow slightly on Tuesday, even despite the fall of Brent crude futures below $30 per barrel, according to Moscow Exchange's trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Russian stock market managed to grow slightly on Tuesday, even despite the fall of Brent crude futures below $30 per barrel, according to Moscow Exchange's trading data.

MOEX index closed up 0.11 percent at 2,631.83 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.

73 percent to 1,133.23 points.

By 15.59 GMT, the US Dollar on Moscow Exchange was down 46 kopecks to 73.15 rubles, the euro fell by 9 kopecks to 80.24 rubles.

June futures for Brent crude earlier touched $29.80 per barrel, lowest in more than a week, as traders doubt that OPEC+ efforts to reduce oil production will be enough to balance the market.