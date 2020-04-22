UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Market Ends Wednesday Up 3.4-5.3% As Oil Market Recovers

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:34 PM

Russian Stock Market Ends Wednesday Up 3.4-5.3% as Oil Market Recovers

Main Russian stock indices on Wednesday grew by 3.4-5.3 percent amid a rebound in the oil market

Main Russian stock indices on Wednesday grew by 3.4-5.3 percent amid a rebound in the oil market.

MOEX index closed up 3.43 percent at 2,573.41 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index surged 5.32 percent to 1,066.01 points.

As of 16.24 GMT, Brent crude June futures are trading up 6.52 percent at $20.59 per barrel.

