Russian Stock Market Ends Wednesday Up 3.4-5.3% as Oil Market Recovers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Main Russian stock indices on Wednesday grew by 3.4-5.3 percent amid a rebound in the oil market.

MOEX index closed up 3.43 percent at 2,573.41 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index surged 5.32 percent to 1,066.01 points.

As of 16.24 GMT, Brent crude June futures are trading up 6.52 percent at $20.59 per barrel.