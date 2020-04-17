UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Market Ends Week Down Over 5% After Several Consecutive Weeks Of Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:59 PM

The Russian stock market ended the week down more than 5 percent even despite growth on Friday amid recovery of oil futures and Western stock markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Russian stock market ended the week down more than 5 percent even despite growth on Friday amid recovery of oil futures and Western stock markets.

According to the Moscow Exchange, MOEX index fell by 5.

4 percent over the past week, while dollar-denominated RTS was down and 5.6 percent, after several weeks of growth.

On Friday, MOEX increased by 0.79 percent to 2,534.97 points, while RTS grew 1.1 percent to 1,078.69 points.

Brent crude oil futures for June delivery were trading up 2.84 percent to $28.61 per barrel, as of 16.21 GMT.

