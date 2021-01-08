Russian Stock Market Hits All-Time High, MOEX Index Exceeds 3,400 Points

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Moscow stock exchange (MOEX) index on Friday reached a new all-time high of 3,420.81 points.

As of 07:19 GMT, MOEX index grew by 1.35 percent to 3,416.53 points (after hitting 3,420.

81 points), while dollar-denominated RTS index grew by 1.26 percent to 1,454.77 points.

Futures on leading US stock indexes are growing within 0.47 percent, while on European indexes - up to 0.8 percent.

March futures for Brent crude were up 0.88 percent to $54.88 per barrel.