UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Market Index MOEX Ends Up 4th Consecutive Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russian Stock Market Index MOEX Ends Up 4th Consecutive Week

The Russian stock market ended the week in green even despite downward correction on Friday after growing in the six previous trading sessions, with MOEX index enjoying growth in the past four weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian stock market ended the week in green even despite downward correction on Friday after growing in the six previous trading sessions, with MOEX index enjoying growth in the past four weeks.

MOEX index closed down 0.88 percent to 2,677.86 points, RTS index decreased by 1.16 percent to 1,142.07 points.

MOEX ended the week up 4 percent after growing in the three previous weeks, while RTS was up 9 percent, its third consecutive weekly increase.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Market

Recent Stories

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

2 minutes ago

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

47 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures aga ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Education for Native Americans far Below U ..

2 minutes ago

EMRA delegation installs disinfection tunnel at Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.