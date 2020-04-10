Russian Stock Market Index MOEX Ends Up 4th Consecutive Week

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian stock market ended the week in green even despite downward correction on Friday after growing in the six previous trading sessions, with MOEX index enjoying growth in the past four weeks.

MOEX index closed down 0.88 percent to 2,677.86 points, RTS index decreased by 1.16 percent to 1,142.07 points.

MOEX ended the week up 4 percent after growing in the three previous weeks, while RTS was up 9 percent, its third consecutive weekly increase.