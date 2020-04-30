UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Market Retreats Before Holidays, But Ends Week, April In Green

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:52 PM

Russian Stock Market Retreats Before Holidays, But Ends Week, April in Green

Russian stock indices fell 0.5-1.7 percent on Thursday after three days of growth fell, despite continued growth in oil prices, as the decline in Western stock markets set the sentiment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian stock indices fell 0.5-1.7 percent on Thursday after three days of growth fell, despite continued growth in oil prices, as the decline in Western stock markets set the sentiment.

MOEX index closed down 0.

47 percent at 2,650.56 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.71 percent to 1,125.03 points.

However, over the past week, MOEX grew by 3.46 percent, RTS increased by 4.04 percent. In April, MOEX rose 5.65 percent, RTS was up 10.9 percent, partially offsetting March losses.

