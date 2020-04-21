Russian Stock Market Slumps Amid Oil Prices Collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian stock market continues to fall on Tuesday amid oil prices collapse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Russian stock market continues to fall on Tuesday amid oil prices collapse.

As of 13.20 GMT, MOEX index was down 3.63 percent at 2,434.29 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 7.11 percent to 992.38.

At the same time, Brent oil futures for June delivery were trading down 22.76 percent at $19.75 per barrel, while June futures for WTI crude slumped 30.69 percent to $14.16 per barrel.