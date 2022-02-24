Russian Stock Market Slumps Amid Ukraine Events

The Russian stock market continues to fall on Thursday after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian stock market continues to fall on Thursday after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The ruble-denominated Moscow Exchange (MOEX) index fell below 2,200 points for the first time since March 2020, the dollar-denominated RTS index dived below 800 points for the first time since February 2016.

As of 10:42 Moscow time, Moscow Exchange index was down 28.8% to 2,196.3 points, the RTS index fell by 35.52% to 790.92 points.