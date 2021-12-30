UrduPoint.com

Russian Stock Market Up 15% in 2021 - Moscow Exchange

Russian stock market grew by over 15% in 2021, according to the Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian stock market grew by over 15% in 2021, according to the Moscow Exchange.

By the close of the main session on Thursday, the ruble-denominated index of the Moscow Exchange increased by 1.

23% to 3787.26 points, and the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.38% to 1595.76 points.

In December, the Moscow Exchange index fell by 2.66%, the RTS index was down 3.04%.

Over 2021, the Moscow Exchange index grew by 15.15%, the RTS index surged 15.01%.

