Russian Stocks Drop By 1.37% Amid Reports About New Sanctions

The Russian stock market has dropped by 1.37% following reports about new sanctions, according to Friday data from the Moscow Exchange

By the time trading concluded, the exchange's ruble index MOEX decreased by 1.37% to 2,308.03 points, while the Dollar index RTS grew by 0,29% to 1,199.55 points. MOEX has lost 4.

1%, throughout the week, while RTS rose by 5.8%.

Meanwhile, as of 06:59 p.m. Moscow time (15:59 GMT), the US dollar traded for 60.95 rubles, while the euro for 64.75 rubles.

The European Union has officially approved the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil and disconnection of more Russian banks from SWIFT.

More Stories From Business

