Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian stock indexes fell more than eight percent Tuesday morning, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine's two separatist regions the previous day.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 9.9 percent at 0708 GMT, while the ruble-based MOEX fell by 8.5 percent.