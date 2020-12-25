Russian-Swiss Trade Saw 25% Increase Year-on-Year in 2020 - Trade Representative

The trade between Russia and Switzerland has increased by roughly 25 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, with the Russian import of Swiss cheese decreasing by about seven percent, Russian Trade Representative in Switzerland Tatiana Volozhinskaya told Sputnik on Friday

"In 2018, we have seen a trend towards the increase in the figures of bilateral foreign trade. In 2020, it has remained amid the coronavirus pandemic. The volume of trade has increased by almost a quarter, compared to the previous year's figures," Volozhinskaya said.

According to the trade representative, the highest increase was demonstrated by the Russian export of processed gold and other non-ferrous metal, noting however that "the Russian import of Swiss cheese has decreased by approximately seven percent."

Volozhinskaya noted that roughly 200 Russian companies currently operate in Switzerland including "subsidiaries of large banks, producers of aluminum, nickel, chemicals and cement, as well as businesses engaged in petroleum and IT sectors."

She stressed that the countries had broad prospects for the development of cooperation in the IT-sphere.

"A range of domestic [Russian] developers of specialized software, as well as providers of IT services, have successfully cooperated with the Swiss business community, including the banking sector, regional rail carriers and retail networks, for several years," Volozhinskaya said, adding that Russian companies could provide a wide range of IT-products and services to Swiss clients.

The representative added that Swiss companies had not stopped to finance projects implemented in Russia despite the pandemic, though the amount of their investments had shrunk.

"The pandemic has negatively affected the majority of the world's economies, including Switzerland and Russia. Many Swiss companies that have projects in Russia had to slow down the pace of their implementation. However, no company has announced the refusal from the respective investments," Volozhinskaya said.

In 2014, the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Switzerland dropped after Bern decided to follow the European sanctions that targeted Moscow over its alleged involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

Moscow repeatedly denied engagement in the Ukraine crisis and stressed that the reunification with Crimea was carried out in accordance with international law, after more than 96 percent of the peninsula's population supported unification with Russia. Nevertheless, the West targeted Russia with sanctions, prompting Moscow to respond with its own countermeasures.