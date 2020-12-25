UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Swiss Trade Saw 25% Increase Year-on-Year In 2020 - Trade Representative

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

Russian-Swiss Trade Saw 25% Increase Year-on-Year in 2020 - Trade Representative

The trade between Russia and Switzerland has increased by roughly 25 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, with the Russian import of Swiss cheese decreasing by about seven percent, Russian Trade Representative in Switzerland Tatiana Volozhinskaya told Sputnik on Friday

Zurich (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The trade between Russia and Switzerland has increased by roughly 25 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, with the Russian import of Swiss cheese decreasing by about seven percent, Russian Trade Representative in Switzerland Tatiana Volozhinskaya told Sputnik on Friday.

"In 2018, we have seen a trend towards the increase in the figures of bilateral foreign trade. In 2020, it has remained amid the coronavirus pandemic. The volume of trade has increased by almost a quarter, compared to the previous year's figures," Volozhinskaya said.

According to the trade representative, the highest increase was demonstrated by the Russian export of processed gold and other non-ferrous metal, noting however that "the Russian import of Swiss cheese has decreased by approximately seven percent."

Volozhinskaya noted that roughly 200 Russian companies currently operate in Switzerland including "subsidiaries of large banks, producers of aluminum, nickel, chemicals and cement, as well as businesses engaged in petroleum and IT sectors."

She stressed that the countries had broad prospects for the development of cooperation in the IT-sphere.

"A range of domestic [Russian] developers of specialized software, as well as providers of IT services, have successfully cooperated with the Swiss business community, including the banking sector, regional rail carriers and retail networks, for several years," Volozhinskaya said, adding that Russian companies could provide a wide range of IT-products and services to Swiss clients.

The representative added that Swiss companies had not stopped to finance projects implemented in Russia despite the pandemic, though the amount of their investments had shrunk.

"The pandemic has negatively affected the majority of the world's economies, including Switzerland and Russia. Many Swiss companies that have projects in Russia had to slow down the pace of their implementation. However, no company has announced the refusal from the respective investments," Volozhinskaya said.

In 2014, the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Switzerland dropped after Bern decided to follow the European sanctions that targeted Moscow over its alleged involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

Moscow repeatedly denied engagement in the Ukraine crisis and stressed that the reunification with Crimea was carried out in accordance with international law, after more than 96 percent of the peninsula's population supported unification with Russia. Nevertheless, the West targeted Russia with sanctions, prompting Moscow to respond with its own countermeasures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Import Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Bern Switzerland 2018 2020 Gold From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian President, Government Keep Food Prices Und ..

2 minutes ago

UN Mission Failed to Stabilize Central African Rep ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Israel Exceed 393,000 as Country ..

2 minutes ago

Central African Security Held Hostage to UN Arms E ..

29 minutes ago

Central African Republic Needs Fair Election to Av ..

29 minutes ago

Japan Lists Medical Workers, Elderly People as Pri ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.