Russian Tatneft Firm Receives Customers' Complaints Over Druzhba Pipeline Incident

ALMETYEVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian oil and gas company Tatneft has started receiving customers' complaints over problems with oil deliveries that emerged after contaminated Russian oil was detected in April in the Druzhba pipeline, Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov told reporters on Friday.

"We are already receiving complaints. They are within a reasonable framework, within the framework of our agreements. We are handling the complaints. It is currently difficult to determine the damage. The complaints are related to the deliveries, not to the quality [of oil]," Maganov said.

When asked whether the company would seek compensation for its losses over the situation, Maganov said that relevant discussions were underway.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chloride. The deliveries through the pipeline were later partially resumed.

According to preliminary results of the investigation, the contaminated oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who wanted to cover up their theft of pure oil.

