Russian trade surplus down 5.5 pct in H1

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Russia's trade surplus decreased 5.5 percent year-on-year to 92.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the first half (H1) of the year, the Russian Federal Customs Service said Thursday.

"The trade balance was positive at 92.2 billion U.S. dollars, which is 5.4 billion U.S. dollars less than in January-June 2018," it said in a statement.

Trade turnover amounted to 320.8 billion dollars in the first six months, down 3.0 percent year-on-year.

Exports amounted to 206.

5 billion dollars, down 3.6 percent.

Fuel and energy products accounted for 64.7 percent of the exports, with an increase in volume of 2.1 percent and a decline in value of 2.6 percent.

Metals, another major export item contributing to the surplus, accounted for 9.5 percent of total exports. Their volume and value declined by 9.8 percent and 12.4 percent respectively. Imports were worth 114.3 billion dollars, having decreased by 2.0 percent year-on-year.