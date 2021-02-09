Russian trade surplus plummets 41.4 pct in 2020

Russia's trade surplus nosedived by 41.4 percent year on year to 104.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia's trade surplus nosedived by 41.4 percent year on year to 104.5 billion U.S. Dollars in 2020, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia's foreign trade turnover decreased by 15.2 percent year on year to 571.9 billion U.S. dollars, it said. Exports amounted to 338.2 billion U.S.

dollars, a decline of 20.7 percent compared to the previous year.

Fuel and energy products accounted for 49.6 percent of the total exports, a decrease of 6 percent in volume and 36.6 percent in value.

Metals took up 10.4 percent of the total exports, with their volume and value down by 1.4 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively. Imports stood at 233.7 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year decline of 5.7 percent.