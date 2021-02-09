UrduPoint.com
Russian Trade Surplus Plummets 41.4 Pct In 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russia's trade surplus nosedived by 41.4 percent year on year to 104.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Tuesday

Russia's foreign trade turnover decreased by 15.2 percent year on year to 571.9 billion U.S. dollars, it said. Exports amounted to 338.2 billion U.S.

dollars, a decline of 20.7 percent compared to the previous year.

Fuel and energy products accounted for 49.6 percent of the total exports, a decrease of 6 percent in volume and 36.6 percent in value.

Metals took up 10.4 percent of the total exports, with their volume and value down by 1.4 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively. Imports stood at 233.7 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year decline of 5.7 percent.

