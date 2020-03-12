UrduPoint.com
Russian Trading System Index Drops Below 1,000 Points For First Time Since July 2017

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

Russia Trading System (RTS) index drops below 1,000 for the first time since July 2017 on the back of ongoing global market volatility as coronavirus was declared a pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia Trading System (RTS) index drops below 1,000 for the first time since July 2017 on the back of ongoing global market volatility as coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

At 11:54, the RTS index briefly dipped to 997 points, falling 8.

2 percent since the close of the previous day. The index bounced back shortly thereafter to cross the 1,000 points mark.

At the same time, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) index fell by around 5 percent and is hovering in the 2,300 area, the lowest since January 2019.

