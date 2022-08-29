Russian, Turkish Entrepreneurs to Hold Meetings in Late September in Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Turkish and Russian entrepreneurs are set to hold meetings in Istanbul and Antalya in late September to discuss the opportunities of economic cooperation, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing organizers.

The meetings are scheduled for September 27 and September 29 and will be organized by the Gorev Holding investment company, the chairman of the board, Huseyin Tugay Sen, said, as cited in the report.

The meetings are expected to play an important role in strengthening economic relations between Ankara and Moscow.

On August 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The leaders adopted a joint statement confirming intention to further develop relations and discussed trade, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, and the situation in the middle East, among other issues. Following the meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the leaders agreed to start partial payments in rubles for Russian gas deliveries to Turkey.

Turkey's exports to Russia rose by 75% in July compared to the previous year, exceeding $730 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Russia's share in Turkey's total exports rose from 2.6% to 3.9% in July year-on-year.