Russian, Turkish Institutions Instructed To Begin Work On Idea Of Gas Hub - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russian, Turkish Institutions Instructed to Begin Work on Idea of Gas Hub - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

On Wednesday, Putin said that Moscow could move gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea and Turkey. Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez called Putin's proposal "technically possible," while adding that it should be studied in detail. On Thursday, the Russian leader discussed the idea with Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana.

"Together with Mr. Putin, we have instructed our Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and a respective Russian institution to conduct a joint study. They will conduct this study. I hope, we will create this distribution center (for gas supplies) in the most suitable place, wherever it is," Erdogan told reporters upon his arrival to Turkey from Kazakhstan.

The Turkish and Russian leaders will take the next step on the issue once the institutions of the two countries present the results of their study, Erdogan said, adding that "there is no need to wait here."

According to the Turkish president, those who received the instructions included, in particular, Alexey Miller, the head of Russian energy giant Gazprom.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on pipelines of the Nord Stream network, which played a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the leaks was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.

