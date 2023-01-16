Russian, Turkish Presidents Say Gas Supplies Priority for Bilateral Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that among the priorities of bilateral cooperation are the issues of Russian gas supplies and the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Both sides have confirmed their commitment to further comprehensive development of Russian-Turkish cooperation. Among the priorities are energy cooperation, including the supply of Russian natural gas and the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey," the statement read.