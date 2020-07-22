Russian Tycoon Deripaska Predicts 'Hellish' Sanctions If Democrats Win White House

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska said in an interview with Russia's Business FM radio, published Wednesday, that the country could see new, draconian sanctions if the Democrats win the US presidential race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska said in an interview with Russia's business FM radio, published Wednesday, that the country could see new, draconian sanctions if the Democrats win the US presidential race.

"If the US election brings in a new, Democratic administration, all previous sanctions will seem like a cakewalk to us.

We can expect these promised, 'hellish sanctions' to be announced in March or April," Deripaska said.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, with the swearing-in ceremony expected on January 20. Most major polls give the Democratic Party's nominee, Joe Biden, a nearly 9 point lead over incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

The aluminum magnate, himself a target of crippling US sanctions, said this outlook was "troubling," as additional economic restrictions were likely to impact the natural resources market and "green transition" goals.