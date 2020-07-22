UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Tycoon Deripaska Predicts 'Hellish' Sanctions If Democrats Win White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:45 PM

Russian Tycoon Deripaska Predicts 'Hellish' Sanctions If Democrats Win White House

Russian billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska said in an interview with Russia's Business FM radio, published Wednesday, that the country could see new, draconian sanctions if the Democrats win the US presidential race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska said in an interview with Russia's business FM radio, published Wednesday, that the country could see new, draconian sanctions if the Democrats win the US presidential race.

"If the US election brings in a new, Democratic administration, all previous sanctions will seem like a cakewalk to us.

We can expect these promised, 'hellish sanctions' to be announced in March or April," Deripaska said.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, with the swearing-in ceremony expected on January 20. Most major polls give the Democratic Party's nominee, Joe Biden, a nearly 9 point lead over incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

The aluminum magnate, himself a target of crippling US sanctions, said this outlook was "troubling," as additional economic restrictions were likely to impact the natural resources market and "green transition" goals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Business Russia Trump Lead January March April November Democrats Market All Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.