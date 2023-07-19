Russian Upper House Adopts Bill on Digital Ruble

The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, has adopted a bill on Wednesday on the introduction of a digital ruble in Russia the third form of the national currency

The document introduces the basic concepts necessary for the introduction of the digital ruble.

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors will set the tariffs on digital currency transactions. It is expected that digital money transfers and payments will be free of charge for regular consumers, while for business owners they will cost the equivalent of 0.3% of the payment.