Russian Upper House OKs Limiting Discount On Urals To Brent When Calculating Export Duties

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russia's upper house approved during a session on Wednesday a draft law that limits the size of the discount for Russian Urals oil in relation to the price of Brent crude oil in the calculation of export duties from June.

Last week, the lower house passed the legislation in the second and third readings.

If the average price of Urals oil on the Mediterranean and Rotterdam markets in the monitoring period from April 15 to May 14 is lower than Brent by $204.4 per ton ($28 per barrel), and from May 15 to June 14 and beyond ” by $182.5 per ton ($25 per barrel), the price of Urals oil for June will be set as Brent minus $204.4, and from July ” as Brent minus $182.5. If the Urals price is higher than these values, it is used for the calculation.

The draft is set to go into effect from May 1, except for provisions for which a different deadline is set.

