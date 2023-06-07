Russian Upper House Ratifies Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The upper house of the Russian parliament ratified on Wednesday an agreement between Russia and China on on cooperation in gas supplies via the Far East Route.

The lower house ratified the agreement during a session on May 31.

The document signed on January 31 suggests building a cross-border section of the gas pipeline. It starts at a gas measuring station in Russia near the town of Dalnerechensk, passes through the Ussuri River and ends at the Hulin launch station in China. The design, construction and operation of the site in Russia is carried out by Gazprom, while in China ” by the China National Petroleum Corporation.