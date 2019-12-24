UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House Speaker Calls US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 'Absurd'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, called on Tuesday the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 "absurd" and said Moscow was currently discussing reciprocal measures.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures. The legislation also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

"[The sanctions] are the definition of the absurd � when sanctions are introduced against an economic, infrastructural project in faraway Europe and included into the US defense budget, meaning the budget will be directed against [the US'] NATO allies," Matviyenko said.

She added that reciprocal measures against the sanctions were currently in the works.

"Russia, and not only, is working on reciprocal measures," Matviyenko said, adding that despite the challenges, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be finished.

"I can assure you that this project will definitely be completed. This project provides Europe with energy stability and is an alternative to hydrocarbons, and the Europeans understand this," the speaker said.

