Russian Urals Oil Average Price Amounts to $58.03 Per Barrel From June 15-July 14 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $58.03 per barrel from June 14 to July 15, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $76.05 per barrel, bringing the Russian oil's discount to $18.

02 per barrel, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"The average price of Urals oil from June 15 to July 14, 2023, was $58.03 per barrel, or $423.6 per tonne. North Sea Dated oil price for this period amounted to $76.05," the ministry said on Telegram.

Russia is increasing duty on oil exports by $1.3 to $16.9 from August 1, the ministry added.