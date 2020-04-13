Russian, US, Saudi Leaders Ready to Hold Talks to Discuss Energy Market If Needed- Kremlin

The leaders of Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed to talk via the phone urgently if need arises to discuss the energy market, but there are currently no plans to hold such a conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held a telephone conversation late on Sunday, soon after the OPEC+ reached an agreement on a phased oil production reduction.

"There are no such plans yet, but you can see that such conversations are coordinated very quickly, in no time. If needed, yes, especially given that both Saudi king, President Trump and President Putin have agreed to continue their communication if such a need emerges due to the situation development," Peskov told reporters.