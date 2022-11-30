Russian, Uzbek Presidents Discuss Economic Cooperation, Joint Projects - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone talk with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed bilateral economic cooperation and the implementation of joint projects, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Topical issues of trade and economic cooperation, including the implementation of promising joint projects, were discussed. All of these topics will be considered in detail during the upcoming meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of the two countries in Samarkand from December 1-2," the statement said.