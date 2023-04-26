Russian, Uzbek Presidents Discuss Steps To Expand Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed bilateral agenda, in particular, steps to expand trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"Topical issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, in particular, steps to further expand mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation," the statement said.