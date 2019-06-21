(@FahadShabbir)

Russian State Development Corporation VEB.RF said on Friday that it had brought to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce a lawsuit against Ukraine calling on it to compensate for all the losses that VEB's subsidiary Prominvestbank had suffered over shares seizure

The Ukrainian Supreme Court allowed in January to seize shares of subsidiaries of Russian state banks on a lawsuit from a number of Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoiskyi's enterprises. The court thus implemented the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to collect compensation from Russia for property in Crimea.

"State Development Corporation VEB.RF filed to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce a lawsuit against Ukraine over its violations of provisions of the investment promotion and mutual protection agreement that the Ukrainian cabinet and the government of the Russian Federation signed in 1998," VEB.

RF said in a press release.

"We are sure that ... the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce will support our position, and VEB will recover from Ukraine all the losses that the bank has suffered," Igor Krasnov, the deputy head of VEB's legal department, said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the corporation, VEB acquired Prominvestbank's shares in 2008 and has poured over $2.7 billion in its development since then.