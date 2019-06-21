UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian VEB Urges Ukraine In Stockholm Arbitration To Compensate For Subsidiary's Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:49 AM

Russian VEB Urges Ukraine in Stockholm Arbitration to Compensate for Subsidiary's Losses

Russian State Development Corporation VEB.RF said on Friday that it had brought to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce a lawsuit against Ukraine calling on it to compensate for all the losses that VEB's subsidiary Prominvestbank had suffered over shares seizure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian State Development Corporation VEB.RF said on Friday that it had brought to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce a lawsuit against Ukraine calling on it to compensate for all the losses that VEB's subsidiary Prominvestbank had suffered over shares seizure.

The Ukrainian Supreme Court allowed in January to seize shares of subsidiaries of Russian state banks on a lawsuit from a number of Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoiskyi's enterprises. The court thus implemented the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to collect compensation from Russia for property in Crimea.

"State Development Corporation VEB.RF filed to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce a lawsuit against Ukraine over its violations of provisions of the investment promotion and mutual protection agreement that the Ukrainian cabinet and the government of the Russian Federation signed in 1998," VEB.

RF said in a press release.

"We are sure that ... the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce will support our position, and VEB will recover from Ukraine all the losses that the bank has suffered," Igor Krasnov, the deputy head of VEB's legal department, said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the corporation, VEB acquired Prominvestbank's shares in 2008 and has poured over $2.7 billion in its development since then.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ukraine Russia Bank The Hague Stockholm Chamber January Commerce All From Government Cabinet Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

Pakistani man abuses Salman Shahbaz in London, vid ..

3 minutes ago

Philippine ex-foreign minister denied entry to Hon ..

19 minutes ago

Living with the dead: Urban poor take over Cambodi ..

19 minutes ago

Nepalese Army Chief meets Chinese Defense Minister ..

20 minutes ago

UN envoy reports 'largest' expansion of Israeli se ..

20 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on stronger yen 21 June ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.