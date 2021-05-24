UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Watchdog Says No Significant Contamination Detected In Oil Spill Area In Norilsk

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:17 PM

Russian Watchdog Says No Significant Contamination Detected in Oil Spill Area in Norilsk

Specialists from Russia's environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, have not found any signs of significant pollution in the country's northern city of Norilsk near the area of a major diesel spill at a power station last May, the agency's head, Svetlana Radionova, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Specialists from Russia's environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, have not found any signs of significant pollution in the country's northern city of Norilsk near the area of a major diesel spill at a power station last May, the agency's head, Svetlana Radionova, said on Monday.

"Rosprirodnadzor is controlling the situation. There is no significant contamination and what we can see now [was] expected. The main thing is that there are forces and means, and the work is under control. It [the Nornickel mining giant] has an understanding that it will clean everything until the territory is completely cleaned of even minor contaminants," Radionova wrote on Instagram.

The official noted that during a regular check-up of the site, oily film was detected on the surface of the stream, formed due to melting snow and flowing from under the road mound, adding that the soil is treated with sorbents.

Late last May, some 21,000 tonnes of diesel fuel leaked from a thermal power plant of the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, which is affiliated with Nornickel, and contaminated two rivers and surrounding soil. It was initially believed that the spill had been caused by the melting of permafrost that supports the faulty power plant's fuel tank in motion. A criminal case was launched into the incident.

Russia's environmental watchdog, in turn, opened a probe and estimated the damage at 148 billion rubles ($2 million). Nornickel disagreed with the amount and conducted its own probe which estimated the damage at seven times less than that. Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company eventually made the 146.2 billion ruble payments to compensate for the damage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Snow Film And Movies Russia Company Road Norilsk Tank SITE May Criminals From Billion Million Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

35 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

50 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.